Kieno Kammies speaks to MJ Schwartz, Cape Town Science Centre Education Manager, talks about the advantages students gain from the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the Astron Energy Schools Programme.
Astron energy schools programme helps poorer schools overcome maths and science
|
31 January 2019 9:05 AM
|
31 January 2019 8:56 AM
|
H2O International products still in demand after relaxation of water restrictions?
|
31 January 2019 8:47 AM
|
31 January 2019 8:27 AM
|
31 January 2019 7:51 AM
|
Cancel contracts, boycott sports events, says Panyaza Lesufi as Vodacom D-day
|
31 January 2019 7:38 AM
|
31 January 2019 7:29 AM
|
31 January 2019 7:23 AM
|
31 January 2019 7:12 AM