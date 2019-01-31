The Kieno Kammies Show

Astron Energy Schools Programme helps poorer schools overcome maths and science hurdle


Kieno Kammies speaks to MJ Schwartz, Cape Town Science Centre Education Manager, talks about the advantages students gain from the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the Astron Energy Schools Programme.

#Election2019 buzz over ANC election video

#Election2019 buzz over ANC election video

31 January 2019 6:34 AM
Chief Khoisan SA rejects Traditional and Khoisan leadership bill

Chief Khoisan SA rejects Traditional and Khoisan leadership bill

30 January 2019 8:41 AM
BUSA, CCMA launch Web tool to help small businesses overcome labour issues

BUSA, CCMA launch Web tool to help small businesses overcome labour issues

30 January 2019 8:17 AM
Emirates World View

Emirates World View

30 January 2019 8:13 AM
Construction of R1bn biomedical research facility at Stellenbosch University

Construction of R1bn biomedical research facility at Stellenbosch University

30 January 2019 7:40 AM
School in Dunoon slapped with massive water bill

School in Dunoon slapped with massive water bill

30 January 2019 7:29 AM
DAFF responds to Overberg fire chief's allegations

DAFF responds to Overberg fire chief's allegations

30 January 2019 7:21 AM
The future of work under threat from robots

The future of work under threat from robots

30 January 2019 7:06 AM
Kids gym opens in Cape Town

Kids gym opens in Cape Town

30 January 2019 6:38 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Agnes Moshoeu: 'I'll never forgive the men who murdered my son'
Agnes Moshoeu: 'I'll never forgive the men who murdered my son'

The mother of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has refused to meet with her son's killers and has called for justice to prevail.
Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears
Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears

Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster says that the facilities management company continued to hire luxurious cars for Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter even though she kept on damaging them.
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up

By Dr Jack & Curtis.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us