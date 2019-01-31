The Kieno Kammies Show

R7-million recreational park destroyed


Kieno Kammies speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Councillor Zahid Badroodien talks about the vandalism that has left the R7.6-million Seawinds Park unrecognizable.

Martin Locke pays tribute to the late Peter Gallo

31 January 2019 9:05 AM
The emerging economies focus on Russia

31 January 2019 8:56 AM
Are H2O International products still in demand after relaxation of water restrictions?

31 January 2019 8:47 AM
Emirates World View - Deep Freeze States

31 January 2019 7:51 AM
Cancel contracts, boycott sports events, says Panyaza Lesufi as Vodacom D-day

31 January 2019 7:38 AM
Metrorail successes are a drop in the ocean

31 January 2019 7:29 AM
An alternative energy future for SA as eskom crumbles

31 January 2019 7:23 AM
Talking Tech: Digs Connect

31 January 2019 7:12 AM
Astron Energy Schools Programme helps poorer schools overcome maths and science hurdle

31 January 2019 6:38 AM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told
Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s former chief executive has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that the disciplinary process against former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was procedurally fair and above board.
Cosatu, NUM threaten protests over reported Eskom restructuring plan
Cosatu, NUM threaten protests over reported Eskom restructuring plan

A task team set up to help stabilise the cash-strapped power utility is reportedly proposing splitting the company up into three state-owned entities responsible for power generation, distribution and transmission.
Truck torched, roads blocked in Pretoria west protest
Truck torched, roads blocked in Pretoria west protest

Officers say that a truck has been set alight and roads have been barricaded with rocks.
