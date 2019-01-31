R7-million recreational park destroyed

Kieno Kammies speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Councillor Zahid Badroodien talks about the vandalism that has left the R7.6-million Seawinds Park unrecognizable.
