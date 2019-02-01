Vodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe boycott

Kieno Kammies speaks to Nkateko Nyoka, Vodacom's head of legal and regulatory affairs provides an update on the latest developments in their negotiations with Nkosana Makate, who continies his court action against the cell giant for allegedly cheating him out for revenue the Please Call Me technology.
