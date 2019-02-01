The Kieno Kammies Show

Vodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe boycott


Kieno Kammies speaks to Nkateko Nyoka, Vodacom's head of legal and regulatory affairs provides an update on the latest developments in their negotiations with Nkosana Makate, who continies his court action against the cell giant for allegedly cheating him out for revenue the Please Call Me technology.

Cape Town 10s bigger and better than ever

Cape Town 10s bigger and better than ever

1 February 2019 8:59 AM
Shark-bite resistant wetsuit in development

Shark-bite resistant wetsuit in development

1 February 2019 8:36 AM
Steinhoff paid ex-CEO Markus Jooste R5m for 2018 fiscal year

Steinhoff paid ex-CEO Markus Jooste R5m for 2018 fiscal year

1 February 2019 8:24 AM
Emirates World View - Dying refugee babies

Emirates World View - Dying refugee babies

1 February 2019 7:59 AM
What freezing temperatures do to the human body

What freezing temperatures do to the human body

1 February 2019 7:37 AM
SAFA Cape Town refuses to vacate Athlone Stadium

SAFA Cape Town refuses to vacate Athlone Stadium

1 February 2019 7:19 AM
It is -21°c in Winnipeg, Canada and that is a warm evening

It is -21°c in Winnipeg, Canada and that is a warm evening

1 February 2019 7:17 AM
Beyonce, Jay-Z offer lifetime concert tickets for fans who go vegan

Beyonce, Jay-Z offer lifetime concert tickets for fans who go vegan

1 February 2019 6:31 AM
Martin Locke pays tribute to the late Peter Gallo

Martin Locke pays tribute to the late Peter Gallo

31 January 2019 9:05 AM
Features
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets

We'd love to hear what you think. Fill in the short survey to be entered into the draw for sold-out Ed Sheeran tickets.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry
Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.
Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court
Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court

The State in the murder case of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has argued that his killers should be permanently removed from society, adding that they committed a violent and barbaric crime.
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church

Three women died in a stampede and 17 people were injured before a church service while seeking shelter from a storm.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us