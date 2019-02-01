Kieno Kammies speaks to Forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow explains what happens to the human body at extreme temperatures as parts of the USA is experiencing where a polar vortex have sent temperatures diving to as low as minus 50 degrees.
What freezing temperatures do to the human body
