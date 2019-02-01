The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Town 10s bigger and better than ever


Kieno Kammies speaks to Cape Town 10s Festival Director Gerhardi Odendaal talks about the weekends action, the host of different sports on show, as well as their charity contribution.

Shark-bite resistant wetsuit in development

Shark-bite resistant wetsuit in development

1 February 2019 8:36 AM
Steinhoff paid ex-CEO Markus Jooste R5m for 2018 fiscal year

Steinhoff paid ex-CEO Markus Jooste R5m for 2018 fiscal year

1 February 2019 8:24 AM
Emirates World View - Dying refugee babies

Emirates World View - Dying refugee babies

1 February 2019 7:59 AM
What freezing temperatures do to the human body

What freezing temperatures do to the human body

1 February 2019 7:37 AM
Vodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe boycott

Vodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe boycott

1 February 2019 7:31 AM
SAFA Cape Town refuses to vacate Athlone Stadium

SAFA Cape Town refuses to vacate Athlone Stadium

1 February 2019 7:19 AM
It is -21°c in Winnipeg, Canada and that is a warm evening

It is -21°c in Winnipeg, Canada and that is a warm evening

1 February 2019 7:17 AM
Beyonce, Jay-Z offer lifetime concert tickets for fans who go vegan

Beyonce, Jay-Z offer lifetime concert tickets for fans who go vegan

1 February 2019 6:31 AM
Martin Locke pays tribute to the late Peter Gallo

Martin Locke pays tribute to the late Peter Gallo

31 January 2019 9:05 AM
Features
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets

We'd love to hear what you think. Fill in the short survey to be entered into the draw for sold-out Ed Sheeran tickets.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Tshwane waiting for court direction on tabling of GladAfrica report in council
Tshwane waiting for court direction on tabling of GladAfrica report in council

The court, in 2018, granted city manager Moeketsi Mosola an urgent interdict to stop the tabling of the report.
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest

The so-called Please Call Me Movement, which includes the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch and Panyaza Lesufi, want the cellphone giant to pay Makate R70 billion for his invention in 2000.
[WATCH LIVE] Former NPA prosecutor Mlotshwa testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry
[WATCH LIVE] Former NPA prosecutor Mlotshwa testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry

Former NPA prosecutor Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us