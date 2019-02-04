The mining sector and why there are two Mining Indabas taking place

Kieno Kammies speaks to Brian Ganson, the Head of the Africa Centre for Dispute Settlement and also adjunct associate professor at the UCT GSB, talks about the significance of the city hosting two mining indabas, as well as the state of mining in SA.
