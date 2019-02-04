Kieno Kammies speaks to Former journalist Suzanne Brenner is a professional writer and owner of Prowrite Writing Services. She talks about how parents are approaching her to write school speeches and presentations for thier kids.
Parents are hiring professionals to help kids with speeches and projects
4 February 2019 8:35 AM
4 February 2019 7:56 AM
