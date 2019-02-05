UK academics to help rebuild Wupperthal

Kieno Kammies speaks to Fruitful Futures director, Matt Stokes, is part of a team of academics from University of Birmingham City who are in South Africa to help the people of Wupperthal restore their historic town after it was gutted by a devastating fire in December 2018.
