Latest on rescued baby flamingos

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sanccob research manager Katta Ludynia gives an update on the progress of 500 baby flamingos being rehabilitated at its Table View centre after they were rescued from the dried up Kamfers Dam outside Kimberley.
