Kieno Kammies speaks to De Waal Steyn, the editing publisher of The Village News, provides an update on the beach front property of former CEO of Steinhoff International, Markus Jooste.
What's happened to Markus Jooste's piece of prime property in Hermanus?
|
7 February 2019 7:56 AM
|
7 February 2019 7:39 AM
|
7 February 2019 7:21 AM
|
7 February 2019 7:08 AM
|
7 February 2019 6:43 AM
|
7 February 2019 6:30 AM
|
6 February 2019 11:22 PM
|
6 February 2019 8:49 AM
|
Second fire at the Tintswalo Atlantic on chapmans peak since
|
6 February 2019 8:40 AM