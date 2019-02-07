The Kieno Kammies Show

The emerging economies focus on India


Africa Melane speaks to Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Taxify driver attack follow-up

7 February 2019 8:34 AM
Listener's battle to get solar PV system registered with CoCT

7 February 2019 8:22 AM
The Emirates World View - Afghan peace

7 February 2019 7:56 AM
How big supermarket chains assist smaller players

7 February 2019 7:39 AM
What's happened to Markus Jooste's piece of prime property in Hermanus?

7 February 2019 7:27 AM
Sans Souci Girls High school slapping incident

7 February 2019 7:21 AM
Talking Tech: OneCart

7 February 2019 7:08 AM
Latest on rescued baby flamingos

7 February 2019 6:43 AM
Vegans are having a beef with this Hyundai Superbowl ad

7 February 2019 6:30 AM
EWN Headlines
Death toll in Mpumalanga mine gas explosion rises to 5
Death toll in Mpumalanga mine gas explosion rises to 5

Officials involved in the rescue operation have confirmed many more men are still trapped underground.
Mother hopes CT learner slapped by teacher won’t be victimised
Mother hopes CT learner slapped by teacher won’t be victimised

The girl's mother has opened a criminal complaint of assault, while the teacher has also laid a complaint with police against the learner.

Mokgoro Inquiry gives Willie Hofmeyr time to consult with senior counsel
Mokgoro Inquiry gives Willie Hofmeyr time to consult with senior counsel

On Wednesday, Willie Hofmeyr lodged the objection to being cross-examined by Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team on certain aspects of that 2017 Supreme Court of Appeal ruling.
