Pippa Hudson speaks to The president of the Moravian Church, Reverend Godfrey Cunningham talks about an appeal to replace the instruments Wupperthal's brass band lost in the fire that devastated the town.
Appeal to replace Wupperthal brass band's instruments lost in December fire
