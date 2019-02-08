San Souci learner turns to chamber of Legal Students

Pippa Hudson speaks to The Chamber of Legal Students' Yolisa Nocanda explains that they have been approached by the mother of the San Souci student, smacked in class by a teacher, to represent her in a disciplinary hearing. Both the teacher and learner have been suspended by the school.
