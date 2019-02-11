Leading Innovative Partnerships in Extended Education

11 February 2019 7:08 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Luvuyo Maseko, Analyst and LIPEE course co-convenor at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the UCT Graduate School of Business.



The course will run on the first three Saturdays in March, starting on the 2nd of March 2019, with two follow up days in April and May respectively. The cost is R2750pp and limited scholarships are available for schools. Applications close 23 February.