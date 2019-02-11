City responds to listener complaint of difficulty in registering solar PV system

Kieno Kammies speaks to Mary Haw Manager of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the City of Cape Town The initial deadline to be registered by was the end of this month, but this has since been moved until the end of May, 2019)
