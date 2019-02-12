The Kieno Kammies Show

An update on the work to take place at the Holy Cross School


Kieno Kammies speaks to Bronagh Hammond WCED spokesperson provides an update on the work being done to restore the fire damaged Holy Cross school in Zonnebloem.

Follow up on story we covered in September 2018

13 February 2019 8:58 AM
Knife capital invests in Pura Soda

13 February 2019 8:35 AM
Slow internet? Blackouts may be to blame

13 February 2019 8:29 AM
The Emirates World View - El chapo is guilty

13 February 2019 8:24 AM
SME industry report: Has government done enough?

13 February 2019 7:42 AM
Understanding the President's plan to save Eskom

13 February 2019 7:28 AM
Hennessy's first Oscars commercial is directed by Ridley Scott

13 February 2019 7:18 AM
Goliath comedic trio encouraging school kids to #Playyourpart

13 February 2019 6:37 AM
Man in MAGA hat violently attacks cameraman at Trump rally

13 February 2019 6:28 AM
Stage four load shedding tantamount to business sabotage

12 February 2019 1:24 PM
