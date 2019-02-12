Kieno Kammies speaks to Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport in the City of Cape Town looks at the how close we are to having an R800million development to introduce MyCiti routes to the Greater Wynberg area.
Plan to extend MyCiti Bus into greater Wynberg area
