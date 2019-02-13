Kieno Kammies speaks to Comedian Donovan Goliath of the comedy trio Goliath and Goliath talks about a series of masterclasses with high school learners from around the country, to remind them of the role they can play as active citizens. He reflects on his visit to Ravensmead Secondary School.
Goliath comedic trio encouraging school kids to #Playyourpart
Hennessy's first Oscars commercial is directed by Ridley Scott
