Slow internet? Blackouts may be to blame


So you've got fibre and your internet speed is terrific. That was until load shedding kicked in. Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband looks at wether it is indeed Eskom's fault that your connectivity speed has slowed down.

13 February 2019 8:58 AM
13 February 2019 8:35 AM
13 February 2019 8:24 AM
13 February 2019 7:42 AM
13 February 2019 7:28 AM
13 February 2019 7:18 AM
13 February 2019 6:37 AM
13 February 2019 6:28 AM
12 February 2019 1:24 PM
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa

ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector

The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa

At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
