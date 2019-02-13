So you've got fibre and your internet speed is terrific. That was until load shedding kicked in. Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband looks at wether it is indeed Eskom's fault that your connectivity speed has slowed down.
Slow internet? Blackouts may be to blame
|
13 February 2019 8:58 AM
|
13 February 2019 8:35 AM
|
13 February 2019 8:24 AM
|
13 February 2019 7:42 AM
|
13 February 2019 7:28 AM
|
Hennessy's first Oscars commercial is directed by Ridley Scott
|
13 February 2019 7:18 AM
|
Goliath comedic trio encouraging school kids to #Playyourpart
|
13 February 2019 6:37 AM
|
13 February 2019 6:28 AM
|
12 February 2019 1:24 PM