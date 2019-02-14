Amazon Alexa skill for CapeTalk now on Amazon Echo

Kieno Kammies speaks to Allan Kent, Cape Town head of digital at Primedia Broadcasting, about the company being the first South African broadcaster to be made available on the Amazon Alexa platform. This will mean you'll be able to hear your favourite stations CapeTalk, 702, Kfm and 947 using this technology.
