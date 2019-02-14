Fatal shooting of taxi driver on Eisleben Road

Kieno Kammies in conversation with Dir Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town, to get latest information on a shooting that took place this morning in peak hour traffic, leaving a taxi driver dead. The incident took place on Eisleben Road at Selene Street, in Mitchell’s Plain.
