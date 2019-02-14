Inga Gubeka chats to Kieno Kammies about his long road to success as an entrepreneur specialising in top-end leather bags, which are now in the hands of luminaries like President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Pravin Gordhan and actor Maps Maponyane.
Bags of success for young leather entrepreneur
