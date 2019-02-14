The emerging economies focus on Russia

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Sara Pienaar, former director of the SA Institute for International Affairs and an expert on Russia, about Moscow suspending its nuclear deal with the USA; a test to see if Russia can cut off its internet to the outside world; and homes being invaded by polar bears.
