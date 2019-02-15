Kieno Kammies speaks to Andrew Etzinger, senior manager for Demand Management at Eskom.
After a week of scheduled power cuts across the country, Eskom is hopeful that loadshedding will be avoided today (Friday 15 February), as they have more generating capacity and due to a typical drop in peak demand on Friday evenings.
He also explains that those who have had electrical equipment damaged by power surges can claim back from their electricity supplier by going to the respective websites
No load shedding for now
