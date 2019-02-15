PIC inquiry witnesses receive death threats

Kieno speaks to Thabi Leoka, spokesperson for the Mpati Commission into the PIC, about death threats leveled at certain witnesses as well as the interim report which they are set to hand to President Cyril Rampaphosa today(Friday)
