Brulpadda discovery might be massive but how much can we benefit from it?

15 February 2019 7:30 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Beverley Schafer, the Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities, about the announcement of a massive discovery of natural gas 275km south of Mossel Bay and the potential boost it can give the Western Cape economy.



Saldanha Bay's Gas and Power Project, which seeks to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for electricity generation, stands to benefit from this discovery, and provide a sustainable resource for the Western Cape energy requirements.