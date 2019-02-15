Eskom privatisation plans

15 February 2019 8:35 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, deputy editor of the Financial Mail, looking at the big stories this week that have a knock-on effect on the markets



This week we had the President effectively saying :No privatization, no retrenchments at Eskom. Only a split,



The PIC enquiry interim report is set to reach the president next week - while witnesses receive death threats.



And Total says it has found gas off Mossel Bay- where PetroSA couldn't