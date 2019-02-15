Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, deputy editor of the Financial Mail, looking at the big stories this week that have a knock-on effect on the markets
This week we had the President effectively saying :No privatization, no retrenchments at Eskom. Only a split,
The PIC enquiry interim report is set to reach the president next week - while witnesses receive death threats.
And Total says it has found gas off Mossel Bay- where PetroSA couldn't
Eskom privatisation plans
Brulpadda discovery might be massive but how much can we benefit from it?
Are bacteria linked to Legionnaire's disease thriving in your geyser?
MTN boss Phutuma Nhleko stands to score from Brulpadda gas find
Interpol ambassador warns against crime surge during load shedding
