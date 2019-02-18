Kieno Kammies speaks to Faiek Abrahams of the CPUT Alumni '70s, who is looking for engineers who studied at the former Cape Technikon and Peninsula Technikon in the 1970s-and-80s - to come forward and volunteer their time to help out the current and future generation of engineering students.
CPUT Alumni '70s seeking engineers to mentor new generation
