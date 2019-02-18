The Kieno Kammies Show

Danish tech entrepreneur who sold his app to Microsoft for a billion dollars


Kieno Kammies speaks to Erik Damgaard, the founder and CEO of Uniconta, a cloud-based Accounting and Business Management Solutions software. He sold his previous company to Microsoft for a cool US$1billion.

The art of creating personalised perfumes is nothing to be sniffed

20 February 2019 8:41 AM
Tourist survives 20m rescued after fall on Table Mountain

20 February 2019 8:35 AM
Who is SA's new Press Ombudsman Pippa Green?

20 February 2019 8:21 AM
The Emirates World View - French anti-semitism protests

20 February 2019 8:13 AM
Icy Antarctic adventure of the SA Aghulas II

20 February 2019 7:39 AM
SA's most difficult 2019 budget speech what to expect

20 February 2019 7:21 AM
BuzzFeed plans layoffs as it aims to turn profit

20 February 2019 7:18 AM
The need for female-friendly communal toilets

20 February 2019 6:57 AM
Barbs Wire - The viral video of 46 children in a taxi and why sharing it is a problem

20 February 2019 6:25 AM
Why have prices of Rooibos reached an all-time high?

19 February 2019 8:41 AM
EWN Headlines
Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against Mdluli
Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against Mdluli

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi told the Mokgoro Inquiry that he has never met Richard Mdluli nor is he friends with him.

Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toilets
Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toilets

Minister Tito Mboweni said some of the funds being spent on the Public Service Wage Bill need to be redirected and much-needed funding is going to schools.
Budget 2019 in numbers
Budget 2019 in numbers

A look a the big numbers coming out of the 2019 Budget speech.
