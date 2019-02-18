The Kieno Kammies Show

A 3 year review of Cape Town's traffic chaos


Megan Bruwer, transportation engineering lecturer at the Civil Engineering Department of Stellenbosch University, explains to Kieno Kammies how and why traffic congestion in the City of Cape Town and surrounds has escalated in recent years.

The art of creating personalised perfumes is nothing to be sniffed

The art of creating personalised perfumes is nothing to be sniffed

20 February 2019 8:41 AM
Tourist survives 20m rescued after fall on Table Mountain

Tourist survives 20m rescued after fall on Table Mountain

20 February 2019 8:35 AM
Who is SA's new Press Ombudsman Pippa Green?

Who is SA's new Press Ombudsman Pippa Green?

20 February 2019 8:21 AM
The Emirates World View - French anti-semitism protests

The Emirates World View - French anti-semitism protests

20 February 2019 8:13 AM
Icy Antarctic adventure of the SA Aghulas II

Icy Antarctic adventure of the SA Aghulas II

20 February 2019 7:39 AM
SA's most difficult 2019 budget speech what to expect

SA's most difficult 2019 budget speech what to expect

20 February 2019 7:21 AM
BuzzFeed plans layoffs as it aims to turn profit

BuzzFeed plans layoffs as it aims to turn profit

20 February 2019 7:18 AM
The need for female-friendly communal toilets

The need for female-friendly communal toilets

20 February 2019 6:57 AM
Barbs Wire - The viral video of 46 children in a taxi and why sharing it is a problem

Barbs Wire - The viral video of 46 children in a taxi and why sharing it is a problem

20 February 2019 6:25 AM
Why have prices of Rooibos reached an all-time high?

Why have prices of Rooibos reached an all-time high?

19 February 2019 8:41 AM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’

Outa says there were no surprises from the Finance Minister's maiden speech considering the challenges currently gripping the country's economy.
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi

The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that an affidavit drafted by Lawrence Mrwebi was used by Jackie Selebi’s 2009 application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption

The inquiry started dealing with issues at Eskom on Wednesday, with evidence leaders presenting reports they will use over the next three weeks.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us