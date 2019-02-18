A 3 year review of Cape Town's traffic chaos

Megan Bruwer, transportation engineering lecturer at the Civil Engineering Department of Stellenbosch University, explains to Kieno Kammies how and why traffic congestion in the City of Cape Town and surrounds has escalated in recent years.
