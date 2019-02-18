Product recall of Hill's dog food products gets some pet owners concerned

After Hill's recalled specific dog food products because of 'potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D' its nutritional adviser, Dr Guy Fyvie gives Kieno an update on the situation in South Africa and tells listeners what the symptoms of vitamin D toxicity are.
