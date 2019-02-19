How the fourth industrial revolution, through green technologies, can help African

19 February 2019 7:11 AM

Pippa Hudsn, in for Kieno Kammies, speaks to Dr Camaren Peter, an Associate Professor at the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT GSB. He believes the through green tech, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, can provide a platform where essential services like water and electricity supply can be produced where they're needed, in rapidly growing urban environments and informal settlements.