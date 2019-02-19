How the fourth industrial revolution, through green technologies, can help African

Pippa Hudsn, in for Kieno Kammies, speaks to Dr Camaren Peter, an Associate Professor at the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT GSB. He believes the through green tech, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, can provide a platform where essential services like water and electricity supply can be produced where they're needed, in rapidly growing urban environments and informal settlements.
