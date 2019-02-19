Why have prices of Rooibos reached an all-time high?

Pippa Hudson speaks to Martin Bergh, the MD of Rooibos Ltd, about the current high price for Rooibos tea. While there has been welcome relief from the devastating drought that affected the growing region, the sector has not yet fully recovered.
