Pippa Hudson speaks to Dave Murray of African Marine Solutions who was part of an international team on the SA Aghulas II. They sailed to the Antarctic to investigate the state of ice shelves and glaciers, as well as hunt for the sunken wreckage of the Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s doomed ship that sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915.
Icy Antarctic adventure of the SA Aghulas II
22 February 2019 8:51 AM
