Tourist survives 20m rescued after fall on Table Mountain

20 February 2019 8:35 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Roy van Schoor , incident commander and a trustee at Wilderness Search and Rescue Wilderness Search and Rescue were called up late on Monday afternoon (18 February) after a 32-year old visitor from Iceland got into difficulty on Table Mountain. Strong winds made the rescue difficult as a helicopter was not able to assist and rescuers had to descend by rope to reach him.