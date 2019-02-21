NSRI needs funding to provide CPR dolls

21 February 2019 6:35 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about the latest fundraising drive towards getting 40 CPR dolls - which are needed as part of their drowning-prevention training across the country. Each doll costs just under R5000, meaning they need to raise about R200 000. To donate - contact the NSRI on 0214344011 or go to www.nsri.org.za