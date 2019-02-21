Final call for applications for the Innovator Trust programme

Kieno Kammies speaks to Marietjie Engelbrecht, head of communication at CiTi (Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative) about the Innovator Trust programme. The aim of the Innovator Trust programme is to assist successful participants in increasing annual turnover, equipping businesses with the necessary accreditation to remove red tape, as well as increasing profitability and number of employees. The deadline for applications is closing for registration this coming Friday!
