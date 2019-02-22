Dis-Chem offers discount pap smears and prostate cancer screenings

Dis-Chem clinics manager Lizeth Kruger talks to Kieno about their unique, special cut rate price for pap smears. The crucial test could cost up to R800, but Dis-Chem are making them available for a limited time, for R120.
