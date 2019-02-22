Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Deputy Editor at the Financial Mail. Among the stories making the headlines: How a split of Eskom is going to lower costs, asks ratings agency Moody's as it ponders ratings decision; “Taxed To Drink” - more tax on fuel will raises prices in April, and another increase in June thanks to Carbon Tax kicking in.
