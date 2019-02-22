The Kieno Kammies Show

How a split of Eskom is going to lower costs, asks ratings agency Moody's


Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Deputy Editor at the Financial Mail. Among the stories making the headlines: How a split of Eskom is going to lower costs, asks ratings agency Moody's as it ponders ratings decision; “Taxed To Drink” - more tax on fuel will raises prices in April, and another increase in June thanks to Carbon Tax kicking in.

How safe are City employees?

How safe are City employees?

26 February 2019 7:30 AM
What is being done in communities like Bonteheuwel to protect our children

What is being done in communities like Bonteheuwel to protect our children

26 February 2019 7:22 AM
Tackling illiteracy and bullying in schools

Tackling illiteracy and bullying in schools

26 February 2019 6:57 AM
The Cape Town motor show promises heaven for petrolheads Garth Rhoda

The Cape Town motor show promises heaven for petrolheads Garth Rhoda

26 February 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Social media reacts to 'miraculous #ResurectionChallenge

Barbs Wire - Social media reacts to 'miraculous #ResurectionChallenge

26 February 2019 6:35 AM
Government looking to introduce warning labels for junk food

Government looking to introduce warning labels for junk food

25 February 2019 8:40 AM
The Emerging economies focus on China

The Emerging economies focus on China

25 February 2019 8:37 AM
Bonteheuwel at war

Bonteheuwel at war

25 February 2019 8:24 AM
Special tribunal to recoup assets/cash lost to corruption

Special tribunal to recoup assets/cash lost to corruption

25 February 2019 8:20 AM
The Emirates World View - A plane hijack attempt

The Emirates World View - A plane hijack attempt

25 February 2019 8:06 AM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
African Global Operations given 30 days to cancel catering services at prisons
African Global Operations given 30 days to cancel catering services at prisons

The company, formally known as Bosasa, has been officially notified by the Department of Correctional Services that its services are no longer required.
Jiba: 'Deputy national directors failed to bring stability to NPA'
Jiba: 'Deputy national directors failed to bring stability to NPA'

Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba says that she and her fellow deputy national directors failed to bring about stability and a healthy work environment in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Mabuza: 'Capture of Eskom has been multi-layered'
Mabuza: 'Capture of Eskom has been multi-layered'

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza says it’s disappointing that people who have collapsed the power utility are flaunting their ill-gotten gains without any repercussions.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us