Kieno Kammies speaks to John Smit, former Springbok Captain and Heineken Global ambassador for RWC 2019, about the chance for rugby fans to see the Webb Ellis Cup up close and personal in the Mother City.
See rugby's Holy Grail - The Webb Ellis Trophy - up close
|
26 February 2019 8:42 AM
|
26 February 2019 8:21 AM
|
26 February 2019 7:53 AM
|
Stellenbosch geologist's role in finding oldest dinosaur in North America
|
26 February 2019 7:49 AM
|
26 February 2019 7:30 AM
|
What is being done in communities like Bonteheuwel to protect our children
|
26 February 2019 7:22 AM
|
26 February 2019 6:57 AM
|
The Cape Town motor show promises heaven for petrolheads Garth Rhoda
|
26 February 2019 6:37 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Social media reacts to 'miraculous #ResurectionChallenge
|
26 February 2019 6:35 AM
|
Government looking to introduce warning labels for junk food
|
25 February 2019 8:40 AM