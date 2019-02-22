Backsberg Concerts - Zolani Mahola

Zolani Mahola of Freshlyground fame, talks to Kieno about her upcoming performance at this weekend's 10th Annual Picnic Concert, hosted by Backsberg and CapeTalk.
