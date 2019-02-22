The Kieno Kammies Show

Backsberg Concerts - Zolani Mahola


Zolani Mahola of Freshlyground fame, talks to Kieno about her upcoming performance at this weekend's 10th Annual Picnic Concert, hosted by Backsberg and CapeTalk.

Should South Africa repatriate ISIS defectors?

Should South Africa repatriate ISIS defectors?

26 February 2019 8:42 AM
How children with ADHD are assisted in WCED schools

How children with ADHD are assisted in WCED schools

26 February 2019 8:21 AM
The Emirates World View - A Record Prison Compensation Deal

The Emirates World View - A Record Prison Compensation Deal

26 February 2019 7:53 AM
Stellenbosch geologist's role in finding oldest dinosaur in North America

Stellenbosch geologist's role in finding oldest dinosaur in North America

26 February 2019 7:49 AM
How safe are City employees?

How safe are City employees?

26 February 2019 7:30 AM
What is being done in communities like Bonteheuwel to protect our children

What is being done in communities like Bonteheuwel to protect our children

26 February 2019 7:22 AM
Tackling illiteracy and bullying in schools

Tackling illiteracy and bullying in schools

26 February 2019 6:57 AM
The Cape Town motor show promises heaven for petrolheads Garth Rhoda

The Cape Town motor show promises heaven for petrolheads Garth Rhoda

26 February 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Social media reacts to 'miraculous #ResurectionChallenge

Barbs Wire - Social media reacts to 'miraculous #ResurectionChallenge

26 February 2019 6:35 AM
Government looking to introduce warning labels for junk food

Government looking to introduce warning labels for junk food

25 February 2019 8:40 AM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Cheaper school uniforms on horizon as commission, suppliers to verify agreements
Cheaper school uniforms on horizon as commission, suppliers to verify agreements

The agreements will bind schools to contract school uniform suppliers through transparent and competitive bidding processes. Agreements will also be for a limited period.
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons

Eyewitness News understands the party's decision was taken during its national working committee meeting on Monday night.
Circumstances around deadly Moloto Road crash being probed
Circumstances around deadly Moloto Road crash being probed

It is understood that a Putco bus collided with an SBV security van on Monday resulting in a more than five-hour closure of the road.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us