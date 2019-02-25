The Kieno Kammies Show

Innovative screening tool for ADHD


Kieno speaks to Romano Swartz, who is part of a Biomedical Engineering Research Group at Stellenbosch University, that have developed an early screening tool to detect Attention-Deficit/Hyperactive Disorder in children.

Vodacom charging customers R49 to roll over their unused data

27 February 2019 8:43 AM
Limpopo Education MEC on murder of Thoriso Themane

27 February 2019 8:36 AM
The Emirates World View - Tension In Kashmir

27 February 2019 7:58 AM
CT's N2 needs engineering solutions to curb attacks, says JP Smith

27 February 2019 7:38 AM
Schools agree to put a halt to uniform price-fixing

27 February 2019 7:29 AM
German school heading to detroit for robotics showdown

27 February 2019 7:06 AM
Nike Ad ft Serena Williams, Caster Semenya tackles gender politics

27 February 2019 6:56 AM
New upgrade to the neonatal unit at Groote Schuur hospital

27 February 2019 6:50 AM
Barbs Wire - JHB motorist robbed and beaten in broad daylight in rush hour traffic

27 February 2019 6:43 AM
Should South Africa repatriate ISIS defectors?

26 February 2019 8:42 AM
EWN Headlines
Correctional Services hasn’t completely terminated Bosasa contracts - Masutha
Correctional Services hasn’t completely terminated Bosasa contracts - Masutha

The Justice Minister has informed MPs about contracts with Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, and the implications for his department.

'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hears
'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hears

PIC board member Sandra Beswick has emphasised that the board did not communicate with the Finance Minister directly, confirming it was chairman Mondi Gungubele who conveyed this message.
San Souci teacher in court on assault charge
San Souci teacher in court on assault charge

Clarisa Venter had also opened a case of assault against the grade nine learner, who also made an appearance in court on Wednesday.
