Thembisa France, the senior educational psychologist at Metro East district, in the WCED, explains to Kieno how they screen for ADHD, and what support is in place for learners dealing with the condition.
How children with ADHD are assisted in WCED schools
|
28 February 2019 8:38 AM
|
What is driving teenagers in this country to commit violent crimes?
|
28 February 2019 8:27 AM
|
28 February 2019 7:59 AM
|
28 February 2019 7:41 AM
|
28 February 2019 7:24 AM
|
WCG publishes draft regulations pertaining to the school evaluations
|
28 February 2019 7:06 AM
|
28 February 2019 6:50 AM
|
28 February 2019 6:45 AM
|
28 February 2019 6:40 AM
|
Vodacom charging customers R49 to roll over their unused data
|
27 February 2019 8:43 AM