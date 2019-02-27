The Kieno Kammies Show

Vodacom charging customers R49 to roll over their unused data


Kieno Kammies talks to James De Villiers of Business Insider about Vodacom's decision to charge up to R49 for its users data to roll over every month.

SAA pilot was forced to resign for aircraft fraudulent paperwork

SAA pilot was forced to resign for aircraft fraudulent paperwork

1 March 2019 8:36 AM
Steinhoff expects PwC forensic report by mid-March

Steinhoff expects PwC forensic report by mid-March

1 March 2019 8:30 AM
The Emirates World View - UK Government reaction to the Trump

The Emirates World View - UK Government reaction to the Trump

1 March 2019 8:17 AM
The need for IPPs

The need for IPPs

1 March 2019 7:57 AM
Taxi commuters living in fear

Taxi commuters living in fear

1 March 2019 7:40 AM
Update on situation with street children in Cape Town

Update on situation with street children in Cape Town

1 March 2019 7:36 AM
The legal battle between Mr Tekkie and Pepkor

The legal battle between Mr Tekkie and Pepkor

1 March 2019 7:27 AM
South Africa has a new budget: How can you personally budget better?

South Africa has a new budget: How can you personally budget better?

1 March 2019 6:54 AM
No land Farming: Making it possible for anyone, with a fruit tree at home

No land Farming: Making it possible for anyone, with a fruit tree at home

1 March 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Parents be warned, the Momo challenge is a hoax

Barbs Wire - Parents be warned, the Momo challenge is a hoax

1 March 2019 6:23 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime

Thoriso Themane was brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Flora Park last weekend.
Legal route clear for Parly to amend Constitution for land expropriation
Legal route clear for Parly to amend Constitution for land expropriation

Valli Moosa, who was part of the team that developed the Constitution, told the committee there’s nothing legally stopping Parliament from amending it.
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable

S&P Global says the stable outlook reflects the view that government's commitment to providing additional funding to Eskom reduces the risk of shortfalls.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us