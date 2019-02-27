Kieno Kammies talks to James De Villiers of Business Insider about Vodacom's decision to charge up to R49 for its users data to roll over every month.
Vodacom charging customers R49 to roll over their unused data
|
SAA pilot was forced to resign for aircraft fraudulent paperwork
|
1 March 2019 8:36 AM
|
1 March 2019 8:30 AM
|
The Emirates World View - UK Government reaction to the Trump
|
1 March 2019 8:17 AM
|
1 March 2019 7:57 AM
|
1 March 2019 7:40 AM
|
1 March 2019 7:36 AM
|
1 March 2019 7:27 AM
|
South Africa has a new budget: How can you personally budget better?
|
1 March 2019 6:54 AM
|
No land Farming: Making it possible for anyone, with a fruit tree at home
|
1 March 2019 6:37 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Parents be warned, the Momo challenge is a hoax
|
1 March 2019 6:23 AM