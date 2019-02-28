The Kieno Kammies Show

WCG publishes draft regulations pertaining to the school evaluations


Kieno Kammies speaks to MEC for Education in the Western Cape, Debbie Schafer, regarding the new innovation that will drive school improvement through accountability and support.

The emerging economies focus on Brazil

The emerging economies focus on Brazil

4 March 2019 8:36 AM
CNN's Robyn Curnow in Cape Town for YPO leadership event

CNN's Robyn Curnow in Cape Town for YPO leadership event

4 March 2019 8:27 AM
The Emirates World View

The Emirates World View

4 March 2019 7:56 AM
CCID requests additional financial support from City of Cape Town

CCID requests additional financial support from City of Cape Town

4 March 2019 7:39 AM
Lion's Head safety issues flagged by hikers following maintenance

Lion's Head safety issues flagged by hikers following maintenance

4 March 2019 7:26 AM
The Homestead project for street children

The Homestead project for street children

4 March 2019 7:06 AM
Investing in student accommodation is important when investing in education

Investing in student accommodation is important when investing in education

4 March 2019 6:55 AM
Invasive Indian crows in Capetown

Invasive Indian crows in Capetown

4 March 2019 6:34 AM
Barbs Wire - Malema's birthday tops the Twitter trends on Sunday

Barbs Wire - Malema's birthday tops the Twitter trends on Sunday

4 March 2019 6:22 AM
SAA pilot was forced to resign for aircraft fraudulent paperwork

SAA pilot was forced to resign for aircraft fraudulent paperwork

1 March 2019 8:36 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
EWN Headlines
FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analyst
FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analyst

The Freedom Front Plus has called for the scrapping of affirmative action and quota policies at universities and other organisations.

Pastor Lukau blasts media over coverage of ‘resurrection miracle'
Pastor Lukau blasts media over coverage of ‘resurrection miracle'

A video emerged of a man appearing to be resurrected and sitting up in a coffin has been widely criticised with the police and rights groups now investigating.

Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini

With SA being eSwatini’s largest trading partner, the Ramaphosa and King Mswati III met to work on ways to improve on the R30 billion trade exports over the last two years.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us