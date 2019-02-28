One year later - Safety, PRASA and the Central Line

28 February 2019 7:41 AM

A year ago to the day Kieno spoke to the Acting CEO of Prasa Cromet Molepo regarding the plan of action for “proper safety” on the central line after a security official was shot and wounded in Philippi. A year later it seems like not too much has changed as daily we hear stories of violence on the railway lines. Kieno speaks to Richard Walker, Western Cape Regional Manager at Metrorail, to find out now.