Francois Viviers is the Executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Capitec Bank joins Kieno Kammies on air to give tips on setting financial goals (and not resolutions) and how to actually stick to them.
South Africa has a new budget: How can you personally budget better?
|
5 March 2019 8:41 AM
|
5 March 2019 8:27 AM
|
5 March 2019 8:01 AM
|
5 March 2019 7:40 AM
|
5 March 2019 7:36 AM
|
5 March 2019 7:21 AM
|
5 March 2019 7:12 AM
|
Check your property value on the City’s general valuation 2018 Roll
|
5 March 2019 7:07 AM
|
5 March 2019 6:40 AM
|
Barbs Wire - EFF supporters littering as UFS student cleans up
|
5 March 2019 6:35 AM