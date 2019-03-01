Bernard Mostert talks to Kieno about the latest outcome in the legal battle to launch and operate Mr Tekkie. This comes after the collapse of Steinhoff, which owned Tekkie Town.
The legal battle between Mr Tekkie and Pepkor
