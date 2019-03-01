The Kieno Kammies Show

SAA pilot was forced to resign for aircraft fraudulent paperwork


Kieno Kammies speaks to Mail and Guardian investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti regarding a senior SAA pilot was forced to resign this year after the airline discovered he had flown aircraft for more than 20 years with fraudulent paperwork.

Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Fuel price hike to kick in at midnight, warnings of more hikes to come
Fuel price hike to kick in at midnight, warnings of more hikes to come

The cost of diesel will be even more dear. At midnight, the price of diesel will increase by up to 93 cents per litre.

In jab at Maduro, Guaido makes triumphant return to Venezuela
In jab at Maduro, Guaido makes triumphant return to Venezuela

The return of Guaido, recognised by most Western nations as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state, signals that Maduro’s adversaries have at least temporarily avoided the arrest of a leader who has united the traditionally fractured opposition.
Democrats launch sweeping probe targeting dozens in Trump orbit
Democrats launch sweeping probe targeting dozens in Trump orbit

With controversies swirling around Donald Trump, the powerful House Judiciary Committee's chairman sent strongly worded letters to family members of the president, including sons Don Jr and Eric, as well as political confidantes and related entities.
